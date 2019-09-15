First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) Reaches $57.80 High on Sep, 15; Clearbridge Investments Decreased By $82.09 Million Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding

The stock of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) reached all time high today, Sep, 15 and still has $60.69 target or 5.00% above today’s $57.80 share price. This indicates more upside for the $194.42M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $60.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.72 million more. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 13,863 shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) has risen 54.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAP News: 21/05/2018 – TELECOM EGYPT – EISCC’S FINANCIAL ADVISERS INCLUDE KPMG AND FIRST CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISORY; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China First Capital Group Ltd. On Other; 27/04/2018 – First Capital 1Q EPS 64c; 18/04/2018 – ZH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0185.HK – CHINA FIRST CAPITAL TO ISSUE NOTES IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $47 MLN TO CO; 23/05/2018 – FIRST CAPITAL SPA FICP.Ml – NET ASSET VALUE AT END-MARCH EUR 15.1 /SHR; 14/03/2018 – StHealth Capital Partners Acquires FCIC Advisors and Announces New Strategic Direction and Management for First Capital Investment Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCAP); 08/05/2018 – First Capital Realty 1Q EPS C$0.27; 13/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China First Capital Group Ltd; 25/05/2018 – IDFC BANK – BSE, NSE ISSUE NO OBJECTION LETTERS FOR AMALGAMATION OF CAPITAL FIRST, CAPITAL FIRST HOME FINANCE, CAPITAL FIRST SECURITIES WITH CO

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 6.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 864,111 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 12.52 million shares with $1.20 billion value, down from 13.39 million last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $32.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 959,180 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates

First Capital, Inc., a federally-chartered savings bank, operates as the bank holding firm for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company has market cap of $194.42 million. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 19.27 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $146,798 activity. HUBER DANA L. bought $96,798 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Has Gained 145%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Nlight Inc stake by 117,019 shares to 2.16M valued at $41.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Chuys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) stake by 64,868 shares and now owns 647,048 shares. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity. 150 shares valued at $13,665 were bought by Phelan Daniel J on Monday, August 19.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is -1.05% below currents $96.69 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of TEL in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.