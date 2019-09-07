First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) Comparing side by side

Both First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 52 5.52 N/A 3.01 18.87 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Capital Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. First Capital Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than HopFed Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of First Capital Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

First Capital Inc.’s current beta is -0.18 and it happens to be 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Capital Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 50.5%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of First Capital Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, HopFed Bancorp Inc. has 19.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year First Capital Inc. has weaker performance than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats HopFed Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.