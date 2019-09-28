First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Comparison side by side

Since First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 57 0.00 3.21M 3.01 18.87 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 0.00 1.01M 2.49 13.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Capital Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. First Capital Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 5,658,381.81% 11% 1.2% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 3,088,685.02% 9.9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

First Capital Inc. has a beta of -0.18 and its 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of First Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of First Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year First Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors First Capital Inc. beats Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.