First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) Comparing side by side

First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 52 5.74 N/A 3.01 18.87 Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.50 N/A 1.66 12.29

In table 1 we can see First Capital Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Flushing Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Capital Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Flushing Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Capital Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

First Capital Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Flushing Financial Corporation has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Capital Inc. and Flushing Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 79.3%. Insiders owned 3.2% of First Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43%

For the past year First Capital Inc. had bullish trend while Flushing Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Flushing Financial Corporation.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.