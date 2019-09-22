First Business Financial Services Upped Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) by $303,355; Middleton & Co Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $391,980

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marshall Wace Llp holds 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.17M shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 391,063 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Oakwood Lc Ca has 56,097 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Northeast Management reported 3.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi reported 147,551 shares. Beach Inv Management Llc holds 2.48% or 10,890 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 77,909 shares. Sageworth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.69% or 8.47M shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 435 shares. Wealthquest reported 4,772 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Bridges has 1.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jacobs Ca invested 2.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,253 shares to 56,233 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 8,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,735 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

