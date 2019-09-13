First Business Financial Services Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Lifted by $303,355; Wellington Shields Capital Management Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 16,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,533 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, up from 77,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 8.65 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 39,578 shares to 68,001 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,811 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offers – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.