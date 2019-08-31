First Business Financial Services Lowered Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $398,024; As Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Increased Position

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 254,889 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 104,751 shares to 991,045 shares, valued at $71.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR) by 728,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,100 shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $8.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Holdings Crushes It Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Axiom Intl Invsts Limited Liability De holds 78,383 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 8,772 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moody Bancorp Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 99 shares. Ameriprise reported 511,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 2.94 million shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com reported 464,289 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 7,909 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nicholas Investment Prtn Lp stated it has 27,622 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Sg Americas Limited Liability invested in 11,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). 25,000 are owned by Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.5% or 30,900 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pggm Invs invested in 0.05% or 103,050 shares. Punch Inv Management reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Barbara Oil reported 3,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 103 shares. Spinnaker owns 6,451 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 3,154 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parsons Mgmt Ri owns 7,440 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 46,686 shares in its portfolio. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 63,660 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 57,516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70M for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.