First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. 22 2.43 N/A 2.11 11.27 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.44 N/A 1.69 12.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Business Financial Services Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1%

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Business Financial Services Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 84.2% respectively. 3.3% are First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 2.27% 4.44% 3.1% -2.66% -19.08% 9.19%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc. was more bullish than First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Business Financial Services Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors First Midwest Bancorp Inc.