First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Comparing side by side

First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.35 N/A 2.11 11.27 KeyCorp 17 2.95 N/A 1.67 10.99

Table 1 demonstrates First Business Financial Services Inc. and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KeyCorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Business Financial Services Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than KeyCorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Business Financial Services Inc. and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. KeyCorp on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First Business Financial Services Inc. and KeyCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, KeyCorp’s potential upside is 3.04% and its consensus price target is $18.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Business Financial Services Inc. and KeyCorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64% and 82.9%. Insiders held 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KeyCorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than KeyCorp

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors First Business Financial Services Inc. beats KeyCorp.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.