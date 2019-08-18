First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Comparing side by side

Both First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.47 N/A 2.11 11.27 1st Source Corporation 46 3.86 N/A 3.32 14.16

Demonstrates First Business Financial Services Inc. and 1st Source Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. 1st Source Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than 1st Source Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Business Financial Services Inc. and 1st Source Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta means First Business Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, 1st Source Corporation has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares and 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14% 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than 1st Source Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors 1st Source Corporation beats First Business Financial Services Inc.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.