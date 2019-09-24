First Business Financial Services Holding in First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) Cut as Stock Rose; As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Valuation Rose, King Luther Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $885,170

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 23,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 31,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.17 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 22,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% . The institutional investor held 363,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, down from 386,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in First Business Financial Servi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 30,873 shares traded or 74.77% up from the average. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has risen 0.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 5,188 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $208.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07 million for 29.89 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonald’s Is Becoming a Tech Company With Its Latest Purchase – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Taco Bell debuts new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa – Louisville Business First” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 All-Star Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust reported 263,917 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.12% or 25.13M shares in its portfolio. Old Point Fincl Svcs N A reported 29,570 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Us Bank De has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tortoise Mgmt Lc reported 1,328 shares. 13,188 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cap Fund Management reported 298,974 shares. Intl Sarl has invested 0.33% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, British Columbia Investment has 0.07% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 73,643 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 0.15% or 4,572 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Everett Harris And Comm Ca has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% or 15,300 shares.

Analysts await First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. FBIZ’s profit will be $4.49 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by First Business Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T. Rowe Price (TROW) Rallies 16% YTD: Is More Upside Left? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Business Invited to Participate at the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FBIZ: Fourth Quarter EPS on Target; Raising 2013 EPS Estimate by a Nickel – Analyst Blog – NASDAQ” on February 11, 2013. More interesting news about First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synovus (SNV) Unveils Share-Buyback Plan: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.