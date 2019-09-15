First Business Financial Services Has Trimmed Position in First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) by $526,378 as Shares Rose; Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 556,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.23 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 522,187 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 22,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% . The institutional investor held 363,271 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54M, down from 386,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in First Business Financial Servi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 21,360 shares traded or 36.14% up from the average. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has risen 0.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,334 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has 341,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.05% or 21,658 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 8,413 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 85 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Numerixs Investment Tech Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 103,916 are owned by Scout Invests. 25,792 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Oppenheimer & holds 0.08% or 54,967 shares. Caprock invested in 0.04% or 4,025 shares. Ellington Management Group Lc reported 4,300 shares stake. Blair William And Com Il holds 1,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Japn (DBJP) by 781,059 shares to 341,508 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 190,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc Com (NASDAQ:HSIC).

