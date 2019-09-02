First Business Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake; Lonestar Capital Management Has Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 4.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The First Business Financial Services Inc holds 101,152 shares with $8.93M value, down from 105,675 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc acquired 55,555 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 555,555 shares with $12.77 million value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $14.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.48M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C

First Business Financial Services Inc increased Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) stake by 280,385 shares to 493,196 valued at $60.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) stake by 13,099 shares and now owns 365,295 shares. Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 2.67% above currents $106.94 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $626.88 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 3,655 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus invested in 29,548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burney Com holds 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 18,222 shares. Palisade Asset Lc has 15,680 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt accumulated 152,766 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 827,319 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Clean Yield Gp owns 180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Notis holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 53,519 shares. Prudential owns 374,705 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gsa Llp accumulated 5,120 shares. First Natl Bank owns 2,995 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru has 5,200 shares. Moreover, Martin Invest Limited Liability has 4.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 174,499 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 120,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 36,000 shares and now owns 200,067 shares. Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75’s average target is -6.45% below currents $23.25 stock price. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Friday, May 10. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $2200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 10,544 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 171,253 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 13,900 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tobam invested in 2.09% or 1.80 million shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 0.03% or 4.52M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 112,217 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ci Investments stated it has 8.86M shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division owns 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 217 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lonestar Management Limited Com accumulated 3.24% or 555,555 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc reported 11,610 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 9,359 shares in its portfolio.