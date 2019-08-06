First Business Financial Services Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $384,800; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Roundview Capital Has Upped Holding

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64 million shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 2.26 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Total Shareholders’ Equity $83.58 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Coming up at 8:30a ET on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein joins @WilfredFrost for a live & exclusive interview; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ex-Goldman Sachs programmer’s conviction upheld in New York – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jone; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs bonuses for women 40% less than men’s; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front; 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 280,385 shares to 493,196 shares, valued at $60.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 18,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

