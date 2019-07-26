First Business Financial Services Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $384,800 as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut Holding

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 4.16M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 17,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.48. About 12.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Insur, a South Carolina-based fund reported 105,000 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 28,967 shares stake. Fort Point Partners Lc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Contravisory Inc accumulated 631 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 4.86M shares stake. 102,748 were reported by Stillwater Capital Advsr Llc. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 46,206 were reported by Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id. Sol Cap Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qv Investors Incorporated holds 283,891 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Mitchell reported 29,270 shares. Nomura Holdg has 29,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has 0.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,600 shares. Conning holds 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 178,002 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 55,260 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 13,099 shares to 365,295 shares, valued at $39.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 18,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares to 52,307 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendershot has 1.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,396 shares. 113,776 were accumulated by Grand Jean Management. Montag & Caldwell Lc stated it has 806,122 shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Arga Investment Management Lp accumulated 0.44% or 25,175 shares. Jackson Square Prtn holds 11.11 million shares or 7.17% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Company stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 1.59 million shares or 1.73% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 230,643 shares. Martin Tn reported 2.02% stake. Jacobs Ca stated it has 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Grp Incorporated reported 301,599 shares. Schaller Gru holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,850 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 163,217 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.