First Business Financial Services Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $310,380; Stock Price Declined; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake as Valuation Declined

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 15,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 6.65 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 4.50 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Group Incorporated holds 0.14% or 11,518 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,313 shares. Reik & Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,205 shares. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 729,631 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.80M shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc has 68,180 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Kepos LP reported 0.46% stake. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 681,268 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 533,989 shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A has 24,346 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 1.43% or 47,548 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 45.46 million shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 60,875 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 103,392 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $63.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 280,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.97 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 667 shares. Fiera Capital owns 12,879 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 10,285 shares stake. Beacon Fincl Group reported 0.37% stake. Df Dent And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oppenheimer & Company Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Profund Advsr Llc stated it has 80,216 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fosun International Limited has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 6.77 million shares stake. Smithfield Tru holds 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 15,318 shares. Capital Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,429 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 8,823 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.