First Business Financial Services Continues to Hold Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA); As General Electric (GE) Share Price Rose, Mairs & Power Has Lowered Position by $490,900

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 49,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 101,701 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 150,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 33.77M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 06/03/2018 – REG-General Electric Capital Corporation FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172.08. About 10.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digi Int’l Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 379,235 shares to 630,420 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 111,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association reported 5.92M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc invested in 224,336 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Keating Investment Counselors reported 146,814 shares. Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 143,395 shares. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has 24,819 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Platinum Inv reported 2.52% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 3,000 were accumulated by Horrell Capital Management Inc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 41.26M shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,876 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd holds 626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Contravisory Invest owns 3,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buckingham Capital Management Inc has 21,783 shares. Boltwood Capital owns 31,640 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.31 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.