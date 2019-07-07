First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) Position Boosted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc; Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Holding

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) by 106.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 39,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,880 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 36,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 3.44M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Business Financial Servi (FBIZ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 27,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,076 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 128,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Business Financial Servi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 8,806 shares traded. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has declined 7.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FBIZ News: 07/05/2018 – First Business Invited to Participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson & Co. Financial Services Conference in Denver; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Business Financial Services , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBIZ); 13/03/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE PAID ON APRIL 12, 2018 TO SHAREHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FBIZ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 26/04/2018 – First Business Fincl Svcs 1Q EPS 42c; 13/03/2018 FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES – ON MARCH 8, REDEEMED COMMON SHARE PURCHASE RIGHTS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 5, 2008; 27/04/2018 – First Business Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold FBIZ shares while 17 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.82 million shares or 0.63% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 17,856 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Eidelman Virant Capital owns 32,698 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 18,600 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Banc Funds Llc reported 675,852 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 47,862 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 33,294 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 336 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Atwood Palmer Inc owns 200 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 20,458 shares to 21,760 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,065 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).