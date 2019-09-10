First Busey Corporation (BUSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 3.92 N/A 1.97 13.76 MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 3.11 N/A 2.48 13.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Busey Corporation and MutualFirst Financial Inc. MutualFirst Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Busey Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Busey Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MutualFirst Financial Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Busey Corporation and MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2% MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.96 beta indicates that First Busey Corporation is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. MutualFirst Financial Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of First Busey Corporation shares and 48.8% of MutualFirst Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares. Competitively, MutualFirst Financial Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15% MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66%

For the past year First Busey Corporation has weaker performance than MutualFirst Financial Inc.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.