First Busey Corporation (BUSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

This is a contrast between First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 3.97 N/A 1.97 13.76 First Foundation Inc. 14 3.21 N/A 1.17 12.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Busey Corporation and First Foundation Inc. First Foundation Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Busey Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Busey Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2% First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

First Busey Corporation’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, First Foundation Inc. has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

First Busey Corporation and First Foundation Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively First Foundation Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 26.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of First Busey Corporation shares and 57.3% of First Foundation Inc. shares. About 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of First Foundation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15% First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95%

For the past year First Busey Corporation has weaker performance than First Foundation Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors First Busey Corporation beats First Foundation Inc.