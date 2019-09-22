First Busey Corporation (BUSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 4.02 N/A 1.97 13.76 First Financial Bancorp. 24 4.28 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Financial Bancorp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Busey Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Busey Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than First Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

First Busey Corporation’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Financial Bancorp.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Busey Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, First Financial Bancorp.’s potential upside is 17.36% and its consensus target price is $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Busey Corporation and First Financial Bancorp. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 77% respectively. 5.9% are First Busey Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of First Financial Bancorp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year First Busey Corporation has stronger performance than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats First Financial Bancorp. on 6 of the 9 factors.