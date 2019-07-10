First Busey Corporation (BUSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 4.34 N/A 2.04 12.53 Equity Bancshares Inc. 30 3.22 N/A 1.44 18.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Busey Corporation and Equity Bancshares Inc. Equity Bancshares Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Busey Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Busey Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Equity Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.1% Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

First Busey Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, Equity Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.31 which is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Busey Corporation and Equity Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 64% respectively. 5.9% are First Busey Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation -2.63% 0.83% -3.87% -9.3% -15.25% 4.16% Equity Bancshares Inc. -0.75% -9.8% -19.02% -27.56% -32.62% -24.77%

For the past year First Busey Corporation had bullish trend while Equity Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats Equity Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.