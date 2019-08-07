First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Comparison side by side

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 3.95 N/A 1.97 13.76 Midland States Bancorp Inc. 25 2.51 N/A 2.11 12.87

Table 1 demonstrates First Busey Corporation and Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Midland States Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Busey Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Busey Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Midland States Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Busey Corporation and Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2% Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Busey Corporation and Midland States Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 48.8%. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15% Midland States Bancorp Inc. 2.57% 2.34% 2.15% 12.11% -20.07% 21.4%

For the past year First Busey Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Midland States Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats Midland States Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.