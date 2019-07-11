First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of First Busey Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.24% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Busey Corporation has 5.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have First Busey Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 8.90% 1.10% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares First Busey Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation N/A 26 12.53 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

First Busey Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio First Busey Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for First Busey Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 10.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Busey Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation -2.63% 0.83% -3.87% -9.3% -15.25% 4.16% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year First Busey Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

First Busey Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.98. Competitively, First Busey Corporation’s competitors are 18.54% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

First Busey Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Busey Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.