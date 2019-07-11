First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.4% of First Busey Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.24% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand First Busey Corporation has 5.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have First Busey Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Busey Corporation
|0.00%
|8.90%
|1.10%
|Industry Average
|27.40%
|10.16%
|1.13%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares First Busey Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Busey Corporation
|N/A
|26
|12.53
|Industry Average
|285.22M
|1.04B
|14.80
First Busey Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio First Busey Corporation is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for First Busey Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Busey Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.14
|1.55
|2.65
As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 10.13%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Busey Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Busey Corporation
|-2.63%
|0.83%
|-3.87%
|-9.3%
|-15.25%
|4.16%
|Industry Average
|0.88%
|4.10%
|4.19%
|6.34%
|8.22%
|9.49%
For the past year First Busey Corporation was less bullish than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
First Busey Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.98. Competitively, First Busey Corporation’s competitors are 18.54% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.
Dividends
First Busey Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Busey Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
