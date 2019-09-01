First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Contrasting side by side

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 3.76 N/A 1.97 13.76 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 2.32 N/A 2.11 11.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Busey Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc. First Business Financial Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to First Busey Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. First Busey Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Business Financial Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Busey Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2% First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

First Busey Corporation’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. First Business Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of First Busey Corporation shares and 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. 5.9% are First Busey Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year First Busey Corporation has weaker performance than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.