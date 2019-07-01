First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Comparison side by side

Both First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Busey Corporation
|26
|4.37
|N/A
|2.04
|12.53
|Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
|12
|2.48
|N/A
|0.40
|27.64
Table 1 highlights First Busey Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Busey Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First Busey Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides First Busey Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Busey Corporation
|0.00%
|8.9%
|1.1%
|Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|4.1%
|0.4%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.98 beta means First Busey Corporation’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.37 beta which makes it 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
First Busey Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 49.3%. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Busey Corporation
|-2.63%
|0.83%
|-3.87%
|-9.3%
|-15.25%
|4.16%
|Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
|-2.4%
|-8.49%
|-8.18%
|-11.29%
|-21.18%
|0.92%
For the past year First Busey Corporation has stronger performance than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
Summary
First Busey Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.
