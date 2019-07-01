First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Comparison side by side

Both First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 4.37 N/A 2.04 12.53 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 12 2.48 N/A 0.40 27.64

Table 1 highlights First Busey Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Busey Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First Busey Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Busey Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.1% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.98 beta means First Busey Corporation’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.37 beta which makes it 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Busey Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 49.3%. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation -2.63% 0.83% -3.87% -9.3% -15.25% 4.16% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -2.4% -8.49% -8.18% -11.29% -21.18% 0.92%

For the past year First Busey Corporation has stronger performance than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.