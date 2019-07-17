Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Ratings Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of SQM in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) on Friday, May 24 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. See Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Santander Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $41 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51 New Target: $43 Downgrade

Analysts await First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.52 per share. BUSE’s profit will be $28.93M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by First Busey Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.52 per share. BUSE's profit will be $28.93M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by First Busey Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 32,932 shares traded. First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BUSE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First Busey Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BUSE); 17/05/2018 – FIRST BUSEY CORP BUSE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 24/04/2018 – FIRST BUSEY CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $59.8 MLN VS $42 MLN; 07/05/2018 – First Busey Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – First Busey Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – First Busey Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FIRST BUSEY 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – First Busey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 FIRST BUSEY SAYS SEVEN DIRECTORS TO STEP DOWN IN 2018 AND 2019; 24/04/2018 – First Busey 1Q EPS 45c

Judging by the trade Gregory Lykins made he is in stock market attention today. The director of First Busey Corp and an insider, made a purchase of 505 shares worth $12,790 U.S. Dollars. The average cost was $25.3 per share. Gregory Lykins’s transaction was performed on 17-07-2019 and was made public in the a Form 4 at the (SEC)’s website. This investment decreased his ownership of the company to 0.45% total market cap or 248,432 shares.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 158,423 shares traded. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500.

