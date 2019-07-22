First Busey (BUSE) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Town Sports International Holdings Has 1.57 Sentiment

Town Sports International Holdings Inc (CLUB) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 36 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 23 sold and decreased equity positions in Town Sports International Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Town Sports International Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 16 Increased: 25 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $0.52 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. BUSE’s profit would be $28.93M giving it 12.46 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, First Busey Corporation’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 71,902 shares traded. First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) has declined 15.25% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BUSE News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST BUSEY CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $59.8 MLN VS $42 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FIRST BUSEY CORP BUSE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 17/04/2018 – First Busey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – First Busey Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FIRST BUSEY CORP BUSE.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – First Busey 1Q EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – FIRST BUSEY 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 52C; 07/05/2018 – First Busey Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Busey Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BUSE); 29/03/2018 FIRST BUSEY SAYS SEVEN DIRECTORS TO STEP DOWN IN 2018 AND 2019

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $53.14 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.10 million activity.

Analysts await Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. for 2.71 million shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 8.50 million shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.26% invested in the company for 460,641 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.05% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 23,239 shares.

More notable recent Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 83% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 297,697 shares traded or 31.23% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) has declined 69.26% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR: Town Sports Intl Hldgs Ratings Placed On Watch Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB)