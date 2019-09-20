First Bus Finl Svcs Wis (FBIZ) Valuation Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $799,802; Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Lifted by $569,178

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 5,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,343 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 1.05M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Bus Finl Svcs Wis (FBIZ) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 34,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% . The institutional investor held 86,205 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 120,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Bus Finl Svcs Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 15,405 shares traded. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has risen 0.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx, UPS jockey with Amazon as tech giant expands into shipping – CNBC” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 41,600 shares to 43,850 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 53,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,795 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett And Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has 71 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ims Capital has 2,370 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 17,576 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,916 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.17% or 11.79M shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bp Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 69,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Fagan Assocs has 0.68% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brookstone Capital Management owns 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,880 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc owns 100,232 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,539 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Limited Co reported 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $339.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold FBIZ shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 4.89 million shares or 1.48% more from 4.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 20,040 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 47,313 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,374 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) for 167,486 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Com holds 175,863 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% or 685,852 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Sg Americas Ltd has 0% invested in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) for 5,019 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) or 468,386 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 52,500 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 21,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 708 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 30,363 shares. Hillsdale Investment accumulated 29,800 shares.

Analysts await First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. FBIZ’s profit will be $4.50M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by First Business Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.67% negative EPS growth.