FIRST BANK (Hamilton) (FRBA) to pay $0.03 on Aug 23, 2019; 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Among 6 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV has $20900 highest and $130 lowest target. $157’s average target is -9.89% below currents $174.23 stock price. Galapagos NV had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. Leerink Swann initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. See Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) latest ratings:

FIRST BANK (Hamilton) (NASDAQ:FRBA) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:FRBA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. FIRST BANK (Hamilton)’s current price of $11.05 translates into 0.27% yield. FIRST BANK (Hamilton)’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 31,420 shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc

First Bank provides various banking services and products to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $206.90 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as commercial real estate owner-occupied and investor, construction and development, and multi-family real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans.

