First Bank (FRBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.76 N/A 0.95 11.89 The Community Financial Corporation 30 3.44 N/A 2.50 12.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Bank and The Community Financial Corporation. The Community Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. First Bank has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Community Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 7.6% 0.9% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

First Bank has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Community Financial Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.5% of First Bank shares and 33.1% of The Community Financial Corporation shares. 2.4% are First Bank’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of The Community Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -0.27% -1.23% 0.45% -4.42% -20.49% -7.18% The Community Financial Corporation 0.86% 4.4% 1.17% -0.85% -16.92% 3.8%

For the past year First Bank has -7.18% weaker performance while The Community Financial Corporation has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The Community Financial Corporation beats First Bank.