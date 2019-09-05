First Bank (FRBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Both First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.50 N/A 0.88 12.96 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 26 4.43 N/A 1.44 18.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Bank and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Bank and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

First Bank’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown First Bank and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $29, which is potential 24.20% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Bank and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 90.7%. About 5.6% of First Bank’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92%

For the past year First Bank had bearish trend while Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida beats First Bank.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.