First Bank (FRBA) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Comparing side by side

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.46 N/A 0.88 12.96 South State Corporation 72 4.03 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 highlights First Bank and South State Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than South State Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Bank and South State Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.35 beta indicates that First Bank is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. South State Corporation has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Bank and South State Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 80.5% respectively. Insiders owned 5.6% of First Bank shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year First Bank had bearish trend while South State Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

South State Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Bank.