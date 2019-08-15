First Bank (FRBA) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Comparing side by side

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Bank
|11
|3.46
|N/A
|0.88
|12.96
|South State Corporation
|72
|4.03
|N/A
|4.94
|16.22
Table 1 highlights First Bank and South State Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than South State Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of First Bank and South State Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Bank
|0.00%
|9.1%
|1%
|South State Corporation
|0.00%
|7.7%
|1.2%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.35 beta indicates that First Bank is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. South State Corporation has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Bank and South State Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 80.5% respectively. Insiders owned 5.6% of First Bank shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Bank
|-1.22%
|-2.15%
|0.71%
|2.71%
|-19.58%
|-6.11%
|South State Corporation
|2.92%
|7.53%
|7.19%
|18.5%
|-8.33%
|33.56%
For the past year First Bank had bearish trend while South State Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
South State Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Bank.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.