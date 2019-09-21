First Bank (FRBA) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Contrasting side by side

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Bank
|11
|3.68
|N/A
|0.88
|12.96
|National Bankshares Inc.
|38
|5.72
|N/A
|2.50
|14.67
Table 1 demonstrates First Bank and National Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Bank and National Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Bank
|0.00%
|9.1%
|1%
|National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.7%
|1.3%
Risk & Volatility
First Bank has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Bankshares Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Bank and National Bankshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 30.6%. About 5.6% of First Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Bank
|-1.22%
|-2.15%
|0.71%
|2.71%
|-19.58%
|-6.11%
|National Bankshares Inc.
|5.59%
|-4.61%
|-6.86%
|5.05%
|-22.21%
|0.58%
For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while National Bankshares Inc. has 0.58% stronger performance.
Summary
National Bankshares Inc. beats First Bank on 9 of the 9 factors.
