First Bank (FRBA) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Contrasting side by side

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.68 N/A 0.88 12.96 National Bankshares Inc. 38 5.72 N/A 2.50 14.67

Table 1 demonstrates First Bank and National Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Bankshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Bank and National Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, National Bankshares Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Bank and National Bankshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 30.6%. About 5.6% of First Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58%

For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while National Bankshares Inc. has 0.58% stronger performance.

Summary

National Bankshares Inc. beats First Bank on 9 of the 9 factors.