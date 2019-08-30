First Bank (FRBA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
49.8% of First Bank’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of First Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Bank and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Bank
|0.00%
|9.10%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares First Bank and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Bank
|N/A
|11
|12.96
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
First Bank has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Bank is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for First Bank and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.25
|1.50
|2.78
The rivals have a potential upside of 19.81%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Bank and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Bank
|-1.22%
|-2.15%
|0.71%
|2.71%
|-19.58%
|-6.11%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while First Bank’s peers have 16.99% stronger performance.
Risk & Volatility
First Bank has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Bank’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
First Bank does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Bank’s peers beat First Bank on 6 of the 5 factors.
