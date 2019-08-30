First Bank (FRBA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of First Bank’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of First Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Bank and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.10% 1.00% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares First Bank and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank N/A 11 12.96 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

First Bank has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Bank is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for First Bank and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

The rivals have a potential upside of 19.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Bank and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while First Bank’s peers have 16.99% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Bank’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Bank’s peers beat First Bank on 6 of the 5 factors.