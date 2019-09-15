First Bank (FRBA) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Comparison side by side

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.79 N/A 0.88 12.96 Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.22 N/A 0.52 21.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Bank and Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Bank. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank is presently more affordable than Glen Burnie Bancorp, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of First Bank and Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta indicates that First Bank is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.3 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Bank and Glen Burnie Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.8% and 9.2%. First Bank’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Comparatively, 22.02% are Glen Burnie Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44%

For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while Glen Burnie Bancorp has 8.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Bank beats Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.