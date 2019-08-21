First Bank (FRBA) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Contrasting side by side

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Bank
|11
|3.51
|N/A
|0.88
|12.96
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|9
|4.34
|N/A
|0.37
|28.02
Demonstrates First Bank and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Bank. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Bank and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Bank
|0.00%
|9.1%
|1%
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|0.00%
|5%
|0.5%
Volatility & Risk
First Bank is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.8% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Bank’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Bank
|-1.22%
|-2.15%
|0.71%
|2.71%
|-19.58%
|-6.11%
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|4.87%
|31.55%
|27.65%
|32.39%
|25.64%
|36.41%
For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 36.41% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors First Bank beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.