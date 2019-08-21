First Bank (FRBA) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Contrasting side by side

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.51 N/A 0.88 12.96 Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 9 4.34 N/A 0.37 28.02

Demonstrates First Bank and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Bank. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Bank’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Bank and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 9.1% 1% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

First Bank is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.8% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Bank’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -1.22% -2.15% 0.71% 2.71% -19.58% -6.11% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41%

For the past year First Bank has -6.11% weaker performance while Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 36.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Bank beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.