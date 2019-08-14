First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stock Price Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Lau Associates Lifted Holding

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 2.12M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s co-presidents, David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz, are the top candidates to step up to the CEO role, according to the report; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 566,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, down from 576,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13,571 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 838,527 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Castine Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.7% or 282,445 shares. Moreover, Banc Funds Ltd Company has 1.18% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jcsd Ltd Company reported 273,925 shares or 6.26% of all its holdings. Amer Grp Incorporated owns 7,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv reported 27,671 shares stake. Thb Asset holds 0.6% or 132,491 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). 257,316 are held by State Street. Northern Corporation reported 146,178 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The First Bancshares (FBMS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares to 184,052 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha" on July 21, 2019