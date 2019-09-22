First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stake Has Raised by Millennium Management Llc; Private Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Home Depot (HD)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 123.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 23,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 43,379 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 19,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 121,452 shares traded or 93.05% up from the average. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 50,701 shares to 30,943 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 568,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,727 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire First Florida Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 01/04/2017: FBMS,AIZ,WAC,AHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 04, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold FBMS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 9.85 million shares or 4.77% more from 9.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 7,697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Swiss Natl Bank owns 30,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,000 are held by Bessemer Group Inc Inc. Metropolitan Life has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Kennedy Management invested in 0.02% or 21,369 shares. Mendon Advisors has invested 2.6% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 22,880 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 506,264 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 34,680 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 13,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.99M shares. Moreover, Town And Country Fincl Bank And Dba First Bankers has 1.97% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intl Ca reported 34,856 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt stated it has 28,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital reported 2.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 41,342 were accumulated by Greenwood Gearhart. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 1.56% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,575 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt has invested 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). American Inv Service Incorporated accumulated 3,282 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Co invested in 3.12% or 81,316 shares. Adirondack has invested 1.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 9,632 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd owns 44,017 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Finance Bankshares has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.