First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Position Has Lifted by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp; As Regions Finl New (RF) Stock Price Rose, Warren Averett Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 6.98 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 546,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58M, up from 516,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 51,681 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) by 8,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation (Call) by 202,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,200 shares, and cut its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.49, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold FBMS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 9.85 million shares or 4.77% more from 9.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,353 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. 928,987 were accumulated by Blackrock. Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 28,160 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 30,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 1,399 shares. Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 21,369 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement has 13,530 shares. Jcsd Capital Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 268,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 11,508 shares. Banc Funds Communication Limited Liability Corporation owns 509,778 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 19,749 are owned by Millennium. 3,110 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 22,880 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 7,965 shares.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 9,365 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).