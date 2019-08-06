First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Market Valuation Rose While Castine Capital Management Decreased by $2.72 Million Its Position; Celgene (Put) (CELG) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $15.51 Million as Stock Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 8,076 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 903,246 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85M for 10.55 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

