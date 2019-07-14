First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Holding Maintained by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp; Valiant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Facebook (FB) by $20.24 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 55,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, up from 461,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 34,899 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’; 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATING MONETIZATION ELIGIBILITY STANDARDS; 19/04/2018 – Ready to delete Facebook? Follow these simple steps. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – Georgia DOED: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) a Better Buy Than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Key Levels – Live Trading News” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,232 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 466 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Evergreen Mngmt Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,201 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpha Windward Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 602 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 9.76 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 24,163 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlanta Mngmt L L C invested in 104,755 shares. Axiom Intl Llc De accumulated 248,122 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Prns has 7.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 630,014 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 2,402 shares. Whittier Trust Company accumulated 119,902 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Limited Liability holds 1.18% or 509,778 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 7,633 shares. Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl owns 2,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 145,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Castine Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.7% or 282,445 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Management holds 0.6% or 132,491 shares in its portfolio. Intl Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 7,898 shares. Invesco has 12,085 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 29,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Charles Schwab has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 27,671 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.02% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 125,200 shares to 81,700 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 90,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Sunshine Financial, Inc. – Business Wire” on December 06, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 1/6 Insider Buying Report: FBMS, OLP – Nasdaq” on January 06, 2015. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.