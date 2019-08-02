First Bancshares (Mississippi) (FBMS) to pay $0.08 on Aug 23, 2019; Eminence Capital LP Lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding By $86.10 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 46.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 755,248 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 879,987 shares with $100.86 million value, down from 1.64M last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.43M shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

First Bancshares Inc (Mississippi) (NASDAQ:FBMS) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:FBMS) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. First Bancshares Inc (Mississippi)’s current price of $32.81 translates into 0.24% yield. First Bancshares Inc (Mississippi)’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 59,809 shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold The First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jcsd Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 6.26% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 273,925 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,500 shares. Castine Capital Ltd Co stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). California State Teachers Retirement has 18,963 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,800 shares. Leavell Investment accumulated 0.04% or 12,414 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 32,158 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 11,035 shares. Bessemer stated it has 2,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation reported 29,830 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 27,671 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management.

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “First Bancshares (FBMS) to Acquire First Florida Bancorp Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire First Florida Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Reports a 128.5% Increase in Net Income Available to Common Shareholders for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2019; Declares Quarterly Dividend – Stockhouse” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 03/04/2019: FBMS,WRE,AJG – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for The First, A National Banking Association that provides commercial and retail banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company has market cap of $562.30 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts; time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, and secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.67 million for 6.54 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of RCL in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Eminence Capital Lp increased Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) stake by 603,869 shares to 16.01 million valued at $202.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 1.23 million shares and now owns 2.09M shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund reported 3,410 shares. 4,175 were reported by Veritable L P. Blue Chip Prns Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,460 shares. Mig Capital Ltd reported 178,392 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 62,425 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 16,512 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 1.98% or 766,243 shares. Invesco owns 0.15% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3.80 million shares. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 3,160 shares. Zweig holds 2.47% or 193,379 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 267,257 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc holds 3,084 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 391,266 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Melvin Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 575,000 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.