First Bancorp P R (FBP) Valuation Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped by $419,067 Its Holding; Auto Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Peninsula Asset Management Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 38,097 shares as the company's stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 727,478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, up from 689,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. It is down 31.06% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold 1,950 shares as the company's stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 28,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 30,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $69.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.32. About 1.33M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,475 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 5.27 million shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa invested in 0.13% or 5,727 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 5,381 shares. Davy Asset Management has invested 0.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 567 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,171 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Toth Finance Advisory accumulated 12,556 shares. Df Dent & Inc holds 0.04% or 13,361 shares. 6,638 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alpha Cubed Ltd Com accumulated 1,283 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Everence Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,168 shares. Prudential Inc reported 428,102 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Phocas Financial Corporation stated it has 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 29.95 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold FBP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 187.98 million shares or 0.39% more from 187.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,462 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Pnc Ser Grp accumulated 86,234 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 9.19 million shares. 581,904 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Alps Advsrs stated it has 45,713 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 479,489 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 292 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.86 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has invested 0.1% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc invested in 1.11% or 264,477 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Lc reported 294,700 shares stake. D E Shaw Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 131,271 shares to 107,988 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 73,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,645 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc.