First Bancorp P R (FBP) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $3.51 Million; As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shares Rose, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Stake

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 15,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.12M shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 319,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 805,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 884,481 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 201; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold FNF shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 220.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advent Capital Mngmt De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 10,000 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Co owns 8,077 shares. 397,875 were accumulated by Argent Management Ltd Liability. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Huntington National Bank invested in 1,866 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia owns 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 44,681 shares. 10,020 are held by Counselors Inc. 2,074 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.25% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Paloma Prtnrs has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 13,390 shares. Miles Capital holds 18,102 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 202 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 1.79% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 509,843 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 12,500 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 78,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 44,400 shares to 376,000 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold FBP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 187.98 million shares or 0.39% more from 187.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 203,360 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Ltd Partnership has 0.64% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 232,041 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.04% or 479,489 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 581,904 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 1.21M shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 101,754 shares. 2,950 are owned by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 620,000 shares. Next Finance Gru Inc invested in 0% or 289 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 3.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Ltd Liability has 1.60M shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.45M for 12.45 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.