First Bancorp P R (FBP) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered Position; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Market Valuation Rose While Violich Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 73.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 38,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 13,547 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155,000, down from 51,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 291,396 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 201; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 491,743 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.43M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.