First Bancorp P R (FBP) Holder Voya Investment Management Has Cut Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Ibm Retirement Fund Increased Position

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 60,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 1.57M shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 05/03/2018 – OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Management reported 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Mngmt Lc owns 719,201 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Co invested in 58,991 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs owns 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,737 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp holds 41,631 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. 5,409 are owned by Zuckerman Investment Grp Lc. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 204,628 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Ltd Partnership holds 0.69% or 818,100 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associate Ct reported 143,904 shares. Roosevelt Group Inc Inc reported 6,387 shares. 579,435 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Dudley Shanley Incorporated holds 3.7% or 128,810 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wills Grp Inc Inc has 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Tru holds 12,746 shares.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 152,683 shares to 210,030 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 557,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% or 3,532 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.04% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Cipher LP holds 0.02% or 19,507 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated invested in 0% or 13,641 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 77,177 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1.44M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.04% stake. Cibc Asset accumulated 0% or 18,150 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.02% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 3.25M shares. Moore Capital Management LP owns 7.53M shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Campbell Adviser Limited Liability owns 23,603 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).