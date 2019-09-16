First Bancorp P R (FBP) Holder Hennessy Advisors Increased Its Position; Esco Technologies (ESE) Holder Gam Holding Ag Cut Its Position by $2.46 Million as Stock Rose

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, down from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 20,894 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 14/03/2018 ESCO Announces Acquisition of North American Utility Solutions Provider; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE); 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 620,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 580,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 436,291 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold ESE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 1.64% more from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 44,066 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 5,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 21,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Services has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 272,533 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 3,929 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) or 12,640 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.59M are held by Vanguard Grp. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 262,409 shares. Amer Int Group has 19,206 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co stated it has 14,554 shares.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 60,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 32,400 shares to 102,700 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,899 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Finl Inc.

