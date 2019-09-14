First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Share Price Declined While Castine Capital Management Trimmed by $348,912 Its Holding; Gentherm (THRM) Stock Price Declined While Summit Creek Advisors Decreased Position

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 86,511 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 85,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 147,654 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 232,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 86,996 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FHN vs. FBNC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows IEFN Can Go To $27 – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Bancorp (FBNC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regions (RF) Offers Encouraging Long-Term Financial Targets – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GameStop Corp. (GME) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.81M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.