First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holder Castine Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose While Tarbox Group Has Cut Its Position by $566,051

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 201,624 shares traded or 144.82% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22 million and $319.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,297 shares to 241,498 shares, valued at $46.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,973 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.